CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.19. CompX International shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 8,280 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CompX International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of CompX International worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.