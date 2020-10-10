Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.26.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

