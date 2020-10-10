Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CMTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

CMTL opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 172,769 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 509,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 102,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

