Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00010189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.05106006 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

CNTM is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

