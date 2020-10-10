Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.