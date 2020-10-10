Contrasting Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and Core Molding Technologies (NASDAQ:CMT)

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fuling Global and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fuling Global and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fuling Global has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Fuling Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuling Global and Core Molding Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $151.11 million 0.24 $15.02 million N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.27 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Fuling Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Fuling Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Canada, China, and internationally. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

