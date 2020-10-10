ConturaEnergyInc .’s (CTRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The business had revenue of $411.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.