Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.67.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $357.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.17.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

