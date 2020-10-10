COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CICOY stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.84.

About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

