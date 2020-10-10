COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CICOY stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.84.
About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR
Read More: Dogs of the Dow
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.