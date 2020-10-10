Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $328.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.
NASDAQ COST opened at $369.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.80 and its 200 day moving average is $319.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $369.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 703.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 82,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
