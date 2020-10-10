Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $328.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $369.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.80 and its 200 day moving average is $319.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $369.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 703.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 82,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.