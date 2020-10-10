Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Coty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Coty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after buying an additional 570,498 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18,099.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569,583 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Coty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 4,693,292 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 65,784 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

