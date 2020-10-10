Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.27.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $3,367,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,671 shares of company stock valued at $61,419,802. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after acquiring an additional 315,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after acquiring an additional 327,527 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000.

Coupa Software stock traded up $12.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.35. 2,321,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.49. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

