Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Covanta stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. Research analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Covanta by 8.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 174.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Covanta by 40.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

