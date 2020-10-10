Cowen Downgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup cut Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.09.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Myokardia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myokardia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after acquiring an additional 532,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Myokardia by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Myokardia by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after acquiring an additional 357,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $15,640,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

