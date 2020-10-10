CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 43,944 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVU. TheStreet lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

