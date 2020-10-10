Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $43.19

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $43.19 or 0.00380565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

