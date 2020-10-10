CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 12.6%

CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shares dropped 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 4,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

About CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China and other Asian countries. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

