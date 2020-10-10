Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $184.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.39.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.