Credit Suisse Group Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $89.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.54.

Fortive stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $257,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 92.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 36.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 604.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

