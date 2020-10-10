Credit Suisse Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $246.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

NYSE NSC opened at $218.39 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

