Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76. Adyen has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

