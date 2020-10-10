Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €51.50 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLG. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €40.56 ($47.72) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.39.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

