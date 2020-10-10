Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

AMSSY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.89. AMS AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

