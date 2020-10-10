Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

CPG stock opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of $969.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

