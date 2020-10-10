CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

