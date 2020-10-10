Critical Analysis: A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) vs. Asia Time (NASDAQ:ATYM)

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) and Asia Time (OTCMKTS:ATYM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Asia Time’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals 0.56% 36.02% 3.78% Asia Time N/A N/A N/A

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Asia Time’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals $5.46 billion 0.05 $30.51 million $4.31 8.58 Asia Time N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

A-Mark Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Time.

Risk and Volatility

A-Mark Precious Metals has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asia Time has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for A-Mark Precious Metals and Asia Time, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asia Time 0 0 0 0 N/A

A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Asia Time shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Asia Time on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Asia Time Company Profile

Asia Time Corporation also designs watches for manufacturers and exporters of watches, as well as manufactures and distributes complete watches primarily to Internet marketers but to a lesser extent. The Company’s core customer base consists primarily of wholesalers, and medium-to-large-sized watch manufacturers that produce watches primarily for consumer sale. Asia Time Corporation has distribution centers and sales offices throughout Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China. The Company distributes more than 350 products from over 30 vendors, including Citizen Group, Seiko Corporation and Ronda AG. As a part and included in its sale of watch movements, the Company provides a variety of value-added services, including automated inventory management services, integration, design and development, management, and extended and post-sale support services. The Company primarily distributes quartz watch movements that were produced primarily in Switzerland and Japan.

