Critical Comparison: Flamemaster (OTCMKTS:FAME) versus HB Fuller (OTCMKTS:FUL)

Flamemaster (OTCMKTS:FAME) and HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flamemaster and HB Fuller’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flamemaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HB Fuller $2.90 billion 0.88 $130.82 million $2.96 16.70

HB Fuller has higher revenue and earnings than Flamemaster.

Profitability

This table compares Flamemaster and HB Fuller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flamemaster N/A N/A N/A HB Fuller 4.19% 11.18% 3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flamemaster and HB Fuller, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flamemaster 0 0 0 0 N/A HB Fuller 0 3 3 0 2.50

HB Fuller has a consensus price target of $45.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. Given HB Fuller’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HB Fuller is more favorable than Flamemaster.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of HB Fuller shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Flamemaster shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of HB Fuller shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Flamemaster has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HB Fuller has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HB Fuller beats Flamemaster on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flamemaster Company Profile

Flamemaster Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the aerospace, defense, energy, and transportation industries. The company offers flame retardant coatings that are used in industrial applications to prevent the propagation of fire in electrical cables; and heat resistant coatings for protecting components and structural surfaces, such as the aluminum deck of a naval vessel. It also provides sealants for use in aerospace and marine applications; and epoxy bonding compounds for construction materials, epoxy joint sealers, and silicone thermal coatings and sealants. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Pacoima, California.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives. It produces and supplies industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including appliances, filters, and insulating glass; food and beverage containers, flexible packaging, consumer goods, package integrity and re-enforcement, and durable and non-durable goods; corrugation, folding carton, tape and label, paper converting, envelopes, books, multi-wall bags, sacks, and tissue and towel; nonwoven and hygiene, such as disposable diapers, feminine care, and medical garments; windows, doors, and wood flooring; and insulating glass and textile. The company also provides specialty adhesives, including thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products; and products used for tile setting, commercial roofing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications, as well as caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. In addition, it produces and supplies high performance industrial adhesives to the transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace and defense, appliance, and heavy machinery markets. The company sells its products directly through distributors and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

