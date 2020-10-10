Critical Review: Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) and Acadia Healthcare (OTCMKTS:ACHC)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ceres Ventures alerts:

Ceres Ventures has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Acadia Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare $3.11 billion 0.93 $108.92 million $2.04 15.89

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceres Ventures and Acadia Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Healthcare 0 6 1 1 2.38

Acadia Healthcare has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A Acadia Healthcare 3.42% 7.11% 2.59%

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Ceres Ventures on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceres Ventures Company Profile

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which cares to stabilize patients that are either threat to themselves or others by hourly observation, daily intervention, and monitoring by psychiatrists; and specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery and eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders. It also provides residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs; and outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to offer therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorders. In addition, the company provides mental health rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and long-term and non-acute care services for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides education and children's services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 583 behavioral healthcare facilities with 18,084 beds. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.