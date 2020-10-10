Critical Review: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Comjoyful International (NASDAQ:KJFI)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment and Comjoyful International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Comjoyful International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.46%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Comjoyful International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Comjoyful International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 0.94 -$1.19 million N/A N/A Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comjoyful International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.8% of Comjoyful International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comjoyful International has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Comjoyful International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -10.52% -20.57% -5.96% Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Comjoyful International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Comjoyful International

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system. The company also provides beverages, including beer, tea, and juice, as well as fruits, nuts, and dumplings. It operates three healthcare clubs, which are located in Wuxi, Nanjing, and Jintan. The company was formerly known as Camelot Corporation and changed its name to Comjoyful International Company in January 2013. Comjoyful International Company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Beijing, China.

