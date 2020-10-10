Critical Review: Evans Bancorp (EVBN) & Its Peers

Evans Bancorp (NYSE: EVBN) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evans Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evans Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $82.09 million $17.01 million 6.76 Evans Bancorp Competitors $7.71 billion $1.61 billion 8.68

Evans Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 12.79% 9.53% 0.88% Evans Bancorp Competitors 14.86% 8.27% 0.85%

Volatility & Risk

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Evans Bancorp pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evans Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evans Bancorp Competitors 2728 7690 6199 323 2.24

Evans Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.52%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Evans Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evans Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Evans Bancorp beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies consisting of business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 15 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

