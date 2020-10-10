Critical Survey: Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) vs. Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Casper Sleep and Leggett & Platt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Leggett & Platt 5.29% 21.65% 5.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Casper Sleep and Leggett & Platt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Leggett & Platt 0 5 0 1 2.33

Casper Sleep currently has a consensus target price of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 63.95%. Leggett & Platt has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential downside of 15.89%. Given Casper Sleep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Leggett & Platt.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casper Sleep and Leggett & Platt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.65 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.81 Leggett & Platt $4.75 billion 1.25 $333.80 million $2.57 17.49

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leggett & Platt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Casper Sleep on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Furniture Products segment offers molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, control devices, and casters and frames; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; adjustable beds; and steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions. It serves upholstered and office furniture manufacturers; department stores and big box retailers; e-commerce retailers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Products segment offers drawn wires, bedding and furniture components, automotive seat suspension systems, and steel rods. It serves packaging and baling companies, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment offers mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube assemblies; and engineered hydraulic cylinders. It serves automobile and mobile equipment OEMs, and aerospace suppliers. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri.

