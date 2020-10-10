CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) is one of 302 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CrossFirst Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $224.93 million $28.47 million 16.86 CrossFirst Bankshares Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.47

CrossFirst Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 2.73% 2.24% 0.27% CrossFirst Bankshares Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CrossFirst Bankshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 CrossFirst Bankshares Competitors 4765 10129 6780 424 2.13

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.53%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares competitors beat CrossFirst Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, which include savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings account, as well as transaction accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates branches in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

