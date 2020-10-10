Crust Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Crust has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00049796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003945 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 996,233 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

