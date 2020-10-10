CSFB Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $40.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lifted by CSFB from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 230,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OneMain by 120.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of OneMain by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.