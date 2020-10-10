CSFB Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from $328.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $369.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $369.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

