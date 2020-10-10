CSFB Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from $328.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $369.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $369.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.64.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
