CSFB Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

CSFB reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADYYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ADYYF opened at $1,992.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,735.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,395.30. Adyen has a 12-month low of $655.00 and a 12-month high of $2,032.00.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

