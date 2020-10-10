CSFB Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

CSFB restated their neutral rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.55.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1722348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

