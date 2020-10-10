CSFB Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

CSFB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.09.

Myokardia stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

