CSFB Upgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to “Outperform”

CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.96.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $3,255,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 143,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.