CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 568,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,433 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

