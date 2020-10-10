CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after purchasing an additional 885,854 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 2,123,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,497. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

