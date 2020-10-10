Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.21. 916,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

