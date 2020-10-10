Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 5,462,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,054. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.