Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 7,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 6,270,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,091. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

