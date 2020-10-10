Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.1% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 49,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.87. 11,073,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,287,085. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

