Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

