Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.12. 7,514,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,013. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.