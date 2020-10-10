Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,266,878. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.39. 3,116,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,090. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.32 and its 200-day moving average is $301.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

