Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $21.18 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.