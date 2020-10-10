Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.57. 3,865,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

